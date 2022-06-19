Cleveland runners gather for Juneteenth 5k

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After seeing that the running clubs in Cleveland lacked diversity, DJ Steph Floss made it his mission to create a group that was inclusive and a safe environment.

Run With the Winners was created back in 2020 with a hope of making a space for black runners to be a part of a community rather than running a lone.

Every year the group runs a 5k called Runteenth, in celebration of Juneteenth.

“We had an option to do it yesterday but I said no, lets keep it on Juneteenth, and it’s also fathers day, " said Floss.

More than 50 people hit the paveme nt in University Circle for the cause, creating a place for inclusivity as they celebrated a monumental moment in our countries history.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.