Cleveland runners gather for Juneteenth 5k
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After seeing that the running clubs in Cleveland lacked diversity, DJ Steph Floss made it his mission to create a group that was inclusive and a safe environment.
Run With the Winners was created back in 2020 with a hope of making a space for black runners to be a part of a community rather than running a lone.
Every year the group runs a 5k called Runteenth, in celebration of Juneteenth.
“We had an option to do it yesterday but I said no, lets keep it on Juneteenth, and it’s also fathers day, " said Floss.
More than 50 people hit the paveme nt in University Circle for the cause, creating a place for inclusivity as they celebrated a monumental moment in our countries history.
