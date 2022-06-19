Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful finale to spring; heat returns next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve got a warm week ahead in Northeast Ohio. Here’s the latest weather data.

Father’s Day/Juneteenth: More sun than clouds. High: Low 70s

Sunday night: Fair and mild. Lows: Upper 50s

Monday: More clouds than sun with a few, passing showers. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, hot and humid. High: Lower 90s

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.