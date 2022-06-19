Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful finale to spring; heat returns next week
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve got a warm week ahead in Northeast Ohio. Here’s the latest weather data.
Father’s Day/Juneteenth: More sun than clouds. High: Low 70s
Sunday night: Fair and mild. Lows: Upper 50s
Monday: More clouds than sun with a few, passing showers. Highs: Low 80s.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny, hot and humid. High: Lower 90s
