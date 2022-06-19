Residents complain about trash-filled lot in Cleveland neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on West 95th Street in Cleveland take pride in their yards, but back in February they said the property value began to come down.

According to the residents, it’s because a home was torn down and no one came to clean up the mess.

“When I first walked by here it started to smell back in the spring time,” one neighbor told 19 News.

Since then, people have made the problem worse by adding their own garbage to the pile.

There are mattresses and shopping carts, even a toilet sits in the front yard.

Some neighbors have contacted the city hoping for help. But on the surface, it seems like nothing has been done.

So, they called the 19 News Troubleshooter team, and we reached out to Councilwoman Jenny Spencer.

We received this statement:

The conditions at this property are unacceptable. The Ward 15 Council office has been working closely with the Building & Housing Department to have the debris at this property removed as soon as possible. We are hopeful that the integrity of the neighborhood will be restored immediately following the City’s required proceedings scheduled for next week.

We weren’t given a specific time frame for the proceedings, or a day the mess could be cleaned up.

Our team will follow up with Spencer early next week.

