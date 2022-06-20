2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 hurt in Willowick brush fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters rescued one person who was sitting in their car trapped in a large brush fire Monday morning.

Willowick firefighters said the fire happened around 3:49 a.m. in the area of North Marginal Dr. near Bayridge Blvd.

Firefighters removed the victim from the burning car and a medical helicopter transported them to the burn unit at MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to firefighters, the victim was conscious and breathing when pulled from the car, but the condition has not been released. The victim’s name is also not being released.

Firefighters from Willowick, Wickliffe, Willoughby and Eastlake put out the blaze.

Firefighters said they also used firefighting foam to suppress the vapors from gasoline.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

