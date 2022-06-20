2 Strong 4 Bullies
Blind North Olmstead teen competing in upcoming Firestone Junior Cup

“Don’t let that hold you back from doing anything,” Huston Nagy said.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Huston Nagy has a love for golf, finding his passion through his dad and grandpa.

“All you really need to know is where the ball is in relation to the club, I feel like for me, but other than that I’m lined up the correct way,” Nagy said.

Nagy isn’t like most golfers— he’s been blind since birth.

For some, not being able to see might be a challenge when playing golf; but for Huston, he doesn’t let it stop him.

“It depends on what it is,” Nagy said. “I try not to let it.”

He plays the sport through The Turn, an organization that helps people with different disabilities play golf.

His team is competing in the Firestone Junior Cup next month.

“It’s really something to be honest,” Nagy said. “It can get very competitive.”

Some might see that Nagy has a hurdle when chasing his dreams. His outlook on what he can do makes him unstoppable.

“Whatever disability you have don’t let it hold you back from doing whatever you want because there are ways you can be normal even though people might not get it,” Nagy said. “Don’t let that hold you back from doing anything.”

Some proceeds from the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will benefit The Turn.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

