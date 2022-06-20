Cleveland Police search for man who fired shots at gas station striking house across street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a male who fired shots at a gas station during a verbal altercation outside of the BP gas station located at the corner of Fulton Road and Denison Avenue in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood on Saturday.

Police said the male in the picture got a gun from a vehicle and fired it multiple times shattering a window at a home across the street. The resident of the home was struck by debris.

The male arrived in a possible Acura TSX with tinted windows and lowered to the ground. If anyone can identify this male or has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Trevor Majid at 216-623-2760.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.