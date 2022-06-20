2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Pepper Pike rabbi accused of exchanging sexual messages with person he thought was teen

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 60-year-old rabbi accused of engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Stephen Weiss was indicted on the charges of importuning, possessing criminal tools and attempted unlawful conduct with a minor.

In April, Weiss resigned from his position at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.

Statement from Rabbi Stephen Weiss’s attorney Michael Goldberg:

“Rabbi Stephen Weiss has submitted his resignation to the Board of Trustees of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Regardless of the evidence or whether Rabbi Weiss is guilty of anything, his remaining in his position would cause further disruption and pain to his community. He will now turn his attention to his legal situation. We look forward to receiving the evidence and moving forward appropriately. "

Weiss was arrested on April 18 after he allegedly traveled to a pre-arranged location in Cuyahoga County to engage in sexual activity with whom he thought was a teenager, said Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

Officers searched Weiss’s car and found a box of condoms, two bottles of lubricant, and one bottle of ED medication containing a single pill, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Stephen Weiss
Stephen Weiss(Cuyahoga County Jail)

Weiss will be arraigned July 11.

