Highland Heights city officials ban discharging fireworks

(WILX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Highland Heights city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal.

City officials voted to opt out of the state legislation that makes it legal for residents to discharge fireworks on certain dates.

Residents who witness the discharge of fireworks are encouraged to call Highland Heights police or fire.

Maximum penalty for anyone who violates this ordinance is a $1,000 fine and/or six months in jail.

Earlier this month, Eastake, Mentor and Twinsburg city officials also opted out of the state legislation.

The state has changed the fireworks laws as of July 1. We, as a city, have decided to opt out and the discharging of fireworks in the city will remain illegal. Thank you in advance

Posted by City of Eastlake on Thursday, June 16, 2022

“As much as fireworks are a huge part of our American heritage, it goes without saying that they are inherently dangerous,” says Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles, “Due to the legal status of consumer fireworks in our state, we have not seen the numbers of fires or injuries that other communities across the country suffer, but when we do see injuries from discharge of fireworks, they are usually life changing.”

Fireworks are still prohibited in the City of Twinsburg On Tuesday, June 14th, Twinsburg City Council passed an...

Posted by City of Twinsburg, Ohio - Government on Monday, June 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

