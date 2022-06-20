Highland Heights city officials ban discharging fireworks
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Highland Heights city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal.
City officials voted to opt out of the state legislation that makes it legal for residents to discharge fireworks on certain dates.
Residents who witness the discharge of fireworks are encouraged to call Highland Heights police or fire.
Maximum penalty for anyone who violates this ordinance is a $1,000 fine and/or six months in jail.
Earlier this month, Eastake, Mentor and Twinsburg city officials also opted out of the state legislation.
“As much as fireworks are a huge part of our American heritage, it goes without saying that they are inherently dangerous,” says Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles, “Due to the legal status of consumer fireworks in our state, we have not seen the numbers of fires or injuries that other communities across the country suffer, but when we do see injuries from discharge of fireworks, they are usually life changing.”
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.