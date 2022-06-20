How to handle the 4th of July firework anxiety with your pets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firework displays on the 4th of July can be overwhelming for pets, often causing anxiety. According to a study done by Ceva Animal Health, 57% of dogs have anxiety, with many suffering from noise anxiety.

Veterinary Behaviorist Dr. Lisa Radosta said some solutions include “pheromones, wraps, exercise, zen zone in the home, talking to your veterinarian, etc. - do these before the July 4th holiday.”

Dr. Radosta said that a lot of “bad behavior” can be rooted in anxiety, which shows the need for methods to calm an anxious dog.

Free dog anxiety assessment can be found at the website here, and board certified veterinary behaviorists can be found at DACVB.org.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.