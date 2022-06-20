Kentucky judge dismisses emergency protection order filed against Cleveland Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WOIO) - A Jefferson County, KY judge dismissed an emergency protection order filed against Cleveland Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo on June 16, according to court records.

The dismissal comes after reports of Rondo allegedly pulling a gun on the mother of his two kids and threatening to kill her, according to a statement from the mother of Rondo’s 2 children, that was included in an emergency protection order filed against Rondo in May.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass previously told ESPN insider Malika Andrews that the league is aware of the report and is gathering more information.

In response to TMZ reporting Rajon Rondo pulled a gun on his former partner and mother of his children — and threatened to kill her — NBA spokesperson Mike Bass tells ESPN:



“We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 16, 2022

Rondo, the 16-year vet, traded to the Cavs from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, allegedly grew angry and disruptive after the mother of his children asked her son to perform a chore that evidently interrupted a video game they were playing.

It was at this point that Rondo left the home and returned 15 minutes later when he allegedly proceeded to bang on the window with a firearm and threatened to kill her.

“There I saw Rajon beating on the back door window with a gun in his hand,” The woman said in her statement that was attached to the protective order.

The judge, claiming that there was an immediate and present danger of domestic violence and abuse ordered Rondo to temporarily stay at least 500 feet away from the mom and the two kids and awarded her temporary custody of the two kids.

The court also ordered Rondo to surrender his firearms to the Jefferson County, Kentucky Sheriff’s office.

The woman went on to allege that Rondo has been abusive in the past.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” she said in her statement to the court, “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally and financially abusive.”

Louisville Police told 19 News they were not called to the scene and have no record of any call to the home in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.