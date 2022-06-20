Man murdered outside Summit County bar

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside a bar early Sunday morning in Akron.

According to Akron police, the victim, whose name is not being released, was at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of N. Howard Street.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the bar around 2:13 a.m. and when they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said shots were fired during an altercation involving multiple people outside the bar.

There are no arrests, but police recovered at least one gun from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.