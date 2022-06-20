2 Strong 4 Bullies
Metro Cleveland Alliance of Black School Educators honor students and teachers on Juneteenth

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christian Davis is a recent Bedford High School graduate.

“I do think that I am making my ancestors proud,” said Davis.

He was one of 265 Black students and teachers honored today during a Juneteenth ceremony.

The Metro Cleveland Alliance of Black School Educators chose them because they spark positive change and uplift their communities.

“I try to be the best that I can be and just being able to be honored and be recognized as Black Excellence is really humbling,” said Davis.

Davis’ school counselor, Tanesha Paul, nominated him.

She says he’s a natural-born leader.

“He brought to my attention that he wanted to do a Black excellence panel... and he ran the show,” said Paul. “He picked out people in the community and wanted to bring it to the attention of his peers.”

Paul says honoring students like Davis is important because it combats stereotypes typically cast on Black Americans.

“Black men are the highest dropout rates, fatality rates, incarceration rates,” said Paul. “It’s great to see when you have a student like that who is not about that life... he about being a high achiever... it is very inspiring, it is very encouraging.”

Davis says having this ceremony on Juneteenth is so important because it shows how far African Americans have come since slavery ended.

“We’ve overcome so much, we’ve made a national holiday,” said Davis. “We’ve gotten change in our community... so being Black means we can overcome obstacles.”

Davis will attend Tuskegee University which is a historically Black college in Alabama.

The 17-year-old wants to be an engineer and continue to inspire others.

“I didn’t realize how much of an impact I had on people, I am really happy I do have that impact on somebody,” said Davis.

