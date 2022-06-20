Moreland Hills police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police said Antoinette Wright left her home on June 16 around 5:30 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a grey top and black pants.
According to police, Wright is known to frequent Eastlake, Willoughby and the Superior Road area in East Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moreland Hills police at 440-247-7321.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.