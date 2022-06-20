Moreland Hills police search for missing 15-year-old girl

MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

MISSING JUVENILE: Antoinette Wright (15 YOA) Left her home in Moreland Hills on 6/16/2022 at approx. 1730 hrs,... Posted by Moreland Hills Police Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

Police said Antoinette Wright left her home on June 16 around 5:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a grey top and black pants.

According to police, Wright is known to frequent Eastlake, Willoughby and the Superior Road area in East Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moreland Hills police at 440-247-7321.

