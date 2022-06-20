2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: The 90s make a return tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front is rolling through today. More clouds than sun in the forecast and we have a few showers in the area. Best risk for a little rain is the first half of the day. High temperatures in the 70s. The sky gradually clears tonight. A massive area of hot weather is covering the central part of the country. This hot home is advancing east and will be in place in our area tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures quickly soar to the lower to middle 90s. The humidity will not be that high though. A cold front will track through on Wednesday. The humidity level does increase at this time. Isolated thunderstorms will be along this boundary. High temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

