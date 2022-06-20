Norwalk police, firefighters rescue baby hawk who fell out of the nest

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and firefighters worked together to put a baby hawk back in his nest, 55 feet off the ground.

According to Norwalk police, the bird fell out of the nest around 3 p.m. on June 16 and landed under a balcony at the Chestnut Glenn apartments.

Hawk rescue ((Source: Norwalk police))

The Red-Tailed hawk was not injured by the fall.

Three firefighters responded to the scene in a ladder truck. In addition, one of the firefighters wives, who is a veterinarian, also responded.

After confirming the bird was not injured, Assistant Chief Dan Strayer and Firefighter Chris Dowdell road up in the bucket of the firetruck and put the hawk back in the nest.

Firefighters said the hawk appears to be doing fine.

