Police: Suspect wore Batman mask, hard hat during armed robbery at Summit County store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers have arrested a suspect who reportedly robbed a grocery store while wearing a Batman mask and hard hat.

The 54-year-old man, identified by Akron police as Kenneth Miller, was taken to the Summit County Jail after his arrest.

Akron police said the armed robbery took place Friday morning at the Family Dollar, located in the 200 block of East South Street.

Miller, according to police, approached the clerk and demanded cash while armed with a handgun.

The staff told officers that Miller threatened them before he fled, Akron police said.

Officers soon tracked down Miller, who was allegedly found with the stolen cash and drugs as well as the mask and hat.

He is facing charges of drug possession and aggravated robbery, according to police.

