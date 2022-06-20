2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Reward offered for tips as US Marshals seek capture of Ohio fugitive

Joe Womack
Joe Womack(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the capture of a wanted fugitive.

According to a news release, Joe Womack was last known to reside in the Cleveland area.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said the 57-year-old man violated his parole for an aggravated robbery conviction and then fled a halfway house.

He has been at large since May 10, according to the release.

Womack is described by the US Marshals as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

Latest News

Stephen Weiss (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts Pepper Pike rabbi accused of exchanging sexual messages with person he thought was teen
Ella Wilson
Woman missing from Maple Heights may be armed and dangerous: authorities
Dead body pulled from water at Edgewater Park in Cleveland
Dead body pulled from water at Edgewater Park in Cleveland
Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to...
Toledo man already registered as sex offender charged with child solicitation in Indiana