Reward offered for tips as US Marshals seek capture of Ohio fugitive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the capture of a wanted fugitive.

According to a news release, Joe Womack was last known to reside in the Cleveland area.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said the 57-year-old man violated his parole for an aggravated robbery conviction and then fled a halfway house.

He has been at large since May 10, according to the release.

Womack is described by the US Marshals as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

