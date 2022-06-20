2 Strong 4 Bullies
Toledo man already registered as sex offender charged with child solicitation in Indiana

Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to a minor in Howard County, Indiana.
Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to a minor in Howard County, Indiana.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Toledo faces charges in Indiana after investigators said he had sexually explicit conversations with a sheriff’s deputy who was posing as an underage girl.

Raymond L. Walker, 55, attempted to make arrangements to come to Indiana to meet her and talked about moving to another state with her, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said his conversations with the deputing posing as the underage girl were “sexual in nature” and claim he sent the investigator “intimate images of himself.”

He was already a registered sex offender in Toledo, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies issued a warrant for his arrest and had him extradited from Toledo to the Howard County Jail. Walker is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

