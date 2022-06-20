Woman missing from Maple Heights may be armed and dangerous: authorities

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County authorities are looking for a missing woman who they said is possibly armed and dangerous.

Ella Wilson, 28, is missing from Maple Heights, according to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System (CECOMS.)

Wilson is described by CECOMS as wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234.

