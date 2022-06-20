2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman missing from Maple Heights may be armed and dangerous: authorities

Ella Wilson
Ella Wilson(Source: Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County authorities are looking for a missing woman who they said is possibly armed and dangerous.

Ella Wilson, 28, is missing from Maple Heights, according to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System (CECOMS.)

Wilson is described by CECOMS as wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

Latest News

Ismail Quran (middle) was named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Cleveland Division of Police....
Former Cleveland Police Officer of the Year now under investigation for racist social media posts
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland; search continues for mother dog
2 hospitalized in critical condition after apartment fire in Eastlake
2 hospitalized in critical condition after apartment fire in Eastlake
Juneteenth (Source: AP)
Juneteenth in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening this weekend