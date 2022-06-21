1 hospitalized after getting hit by car in Union-Miles Park neighborhood, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was hospitalized on June 19 after he was hit by a car near E. 93rd Street and Nelson Avenue in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

This happened in the Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

The crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

A 2003 BMW, driven by a 51-year-old man, was traveling south on E. 93rd Street and was switching from the left lane to the right lane to pass a car that was stopped, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

As the driver passed the vehicle, the 30-year-old man, who was on the right side of the stopped car stepped back when the BMW struck him, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The man was transported by EMS to MetroHealth with two broken legs, a broken pelvis and a lacerated liver, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

Police said the matter is still under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.