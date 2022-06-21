Akron man in critical condition following motorcycle crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. on US-224 and Shadybrook Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist in a 2006 Harley Davidson was attempting to turn eastbound onto US-224 from Shadybrook Road.

OSHP said that the driver failed to yield from a stop sign and hit the left side of a 2007 Silverado.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and did not have a motorcycle endorsement, according to OSHP.

Officials said he suffered serious injuries to his head, and was transported from the scene to Akron General Hospital.

He is now in critical condition, said OHSP, with the 54-year-old driver of the Silverado not sustaining any injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

