Attorney: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reaches settlement with 20 women claiming sexual misconduct

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson has reportedly reached a settlement with most of the massage therapists who filed civil lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback on accusations of sexual misconduct.

A statement from Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 24 alleged victims, said the civil filings from the 20 of the women who reached confidential settlements will be dismissed.

Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled pic.twitter.com/Ye3HoQi05h — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 21, 2022

The NFL has not yet said what punishment, if any, Watson will face for the upcoming season. He is not facing any criminal charges in connection to the allegations.

The Cleveland Browns signed Watson to a fully-guaranteed, five-year contract with $230 million during the offseason.

This story will be updated.

