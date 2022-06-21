2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Attorney: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reaches settlement with 20 women claiming sexual misconduct

19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson has reportedly reached a settlement with most of the massage therapists who filed civil lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback on accusations of sexual misconduct.

GRAPHIC: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reportedly met with ‘at least’ 66 different women

A statement from Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 24 alleged victims, said the civil filings from the 20 of the women who reached confidential settlements will be dismissed.

The NFL has not yet said what punishment, if any, Watson will face for the upcoming season. He is not facing any criminal charges in connection to the allegations.

The Cleveland Browns signed Watson to a fully-guaranteed, five-year contract with $230 million during the offseason.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Trevor Elkins, former mayor of Newburgh Heights
Former Newburgh Heights mayor sentenced for campaign finance crimes
(Source: Parma police)
Parma police find puppy stolen from Petland
Gregory Casstevens (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Euclid police arrest man for murder of his roommate
19 News
Cleveland EMS: 19-year-old shot overnight in Union-Miles neighborhood