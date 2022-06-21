2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cedar Point’s wooden ‘Blue Streak’ recognized as roller coaster landmark

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The oldest operating roller coaster at Cedar Point has been recognized as a historical landmark.

A special plaque was unveiled at Cedar Point honoring Blue Streak as an American Coaster Enthusiasts historic roller coaster.

Park officials and ride enthusiasts were in attendance for a special ceremony on Monday.

There are less than four dozen rides across the U.S. and Canada honored with the same American Coaster Enthusiasts recognition, also including Cedar Point’s Magnum XL-200

The wooden coaster opened in May 1964 and reaches top speeds near 40 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

