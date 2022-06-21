Cedar Point’s wooden ‘Blue Streak’ recognized as roller coaster landmark
Jun. 21, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The oldest operating roller coaster at Cedar Point has been recognized as a historical landmark.
A special plaque was unveiled at Cedar Point honoring Blue Streak as an American Coaster Enthusiasts historic roller coaster.
Park officials and ride enthusiasts were in attendance for a special ceremony on Monday.
There are less than four dozen rides across the U.S. and Canada honored with the same American Coaster Enthusiasts recognition, also including Cedar Point’s Magnum XL-200
The wooden coaster opened in May 1964 and reaches top speeds near 40 miles per hour.
