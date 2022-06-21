Chesterland man overcoming disabilities and playing sports through Empower Sports

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeremy Gaia has been playing sports for most of his life and one of the 30-year-old’s favorite things to do is hit the links with his dad to play golf.

“Jeremy has broad intellectual disability, category of cerebral palsy, also has chronic kidney disease,” said Jeremy’s dad, Larry Gaia.

Jeremy is an athlete through Empower Sports, which is an organization that helps athletes with different disabilities enjoy a wide variety of sports.

It has played a big role in his life, especially when the pandemic hit.

“Throughout the whole pandemic and having all the sports activities year-round through Empower Sports made such a difference because he wasn’t able to work,” said Larry. “He lost all the social contact he had. Doing the sports activities a couple times a week made a big difference in his life.”

Whether it’s getting out on the course or any other activity, Jeremy is not letting any disability stop him from doing what he loves.

“It’s amazing to go to all the different activities that Empower Sports has and all the different sports and see all the others along with Jeremy who have various disabilities and how they’re all so enthusiastic and participating and just love doing what they’re doing,” said Larry.

Empower Sports will benefit from the upcoming Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in July.

