2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chesterland man overcoming disabilities and playing sports through Empower Sports

“Doing the sports activities a couple times a week made a big difference in his life,” Larry Gaia said.
(Gray)
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeremy Gaia has been playing sports for most of his life and one of the 30-year-old’s favorite things to do is hit the links with his dad to play golf.

“Jeremy has broad intellectual disability, category of cerebral palsy, also has chronic kidney disease,” said Jeremy’s dad, Larry Gaia.

Jeremy is an athlete through Empower Sports, which is an organization that helps athletes with different disabilities enjoy a wide variety of sports.

It has played a big role in his life, especially when the pandemic hit.

“Throughout the whole pandemic and having all the sports activities year-round through Empower Sports made such a difference because he wasn’t able to work,” said Larry. “He lost all the social contact he had. Doing the sports activities a couple times a week made a big difference in his life.”

Whether it’s getting out on the course or any other activity, Jeremy is not letting any disability stop him from doing what he loves.

“It’s amazing to go to all the different activities that Empower Sports has and all the different sports and see all the others along with Jeremy who have various disabilities and how they’re all so enthusiastic and participating and just love doing what they’re doing,” said Larry.

Empower Sports will benefit from the upcoming Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in July.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

1 hospitalized after getting hit by car in Union-Miles Park neighborhood, Cleveland police say
Water main break in North Royalton
Sinkhole forms at site of broken water main on North Royalton roadway
Dover man pleads guilty to killing a bald eagle
Latino police officer speaks out about alleged discrimination by the former Sheffield Lake chief