Cleveland Browns sign LB Dakota Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Dakota Allen (53) runs out of the tunnel before the...
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Dakota Allen (53) runs out of the tunnel before the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced they signed former Jacksonville Jaguars LB Dakota Allen on June 21, according to a press release from the team.

Allen, a product of Texas Tech University, was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen spent time on practice squads for the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, formerly of Oakland, prior to signing with the Jaguars in the middle of the 2019 season.

Allen, who totaled 19 stops and a forced fumble in his career, appeared in 14 games last year with the Jaguars, which included one start.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

