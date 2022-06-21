Cleveland Browns sign LB Dakota Allen

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced they signed former Jacksonville Jaguars LB Dakota Allen on June 21, according to a press release from the team.

Allen, a product of Texas Tech University, was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen spent time on practice squads for the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, formerly of Oakland, prior to signing with the Jaguars in the middle of the 2019 season.

Allen, who totaled 19 stops and a forced fumble in his career, appeared in 14 games last year with the Jaguars, which included one start.

