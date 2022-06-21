2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland EMS: 19-year-old shot overnight in Union-Miles neighborhood

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated an overnight shooting that took place in the Union-Miles neighborhood.

Officers responded in the overnight hours to Dove Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. for the shooting.

Cleveland EMS said a 19-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

19 News crews were on the scene as investigators searched for evidence.

Cleveland police have not yet publicly released any details on the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

19 News
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Shots fired Clark-Fulton BP
Cleveland Police search for man who fired shots at gas station striking house across street