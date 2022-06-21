Cleveland EMS: 19-year-old shot overnight in Union-Miles neighborhood
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated an overnight shooting that took place in the Union-Miles neighborhood.
Officers responded in the overnight hours to Dove Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. for the shooting.
Cleveland EMS said a 19-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.
19 News crews were on the scene as investigators searched for evidence.
Cleveland police have not yet publicly released any details on the shooting.
This is a developing story.
