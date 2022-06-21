Cleveland EMS: 19-year-old shot overnight in Union-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated an overnight shooting that took place in the Union-Miles neighborhood.

Officers responded in the overnight hours to Dove Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. for the shooting.

Cleveland EMS said a 19-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

19 News crews were on the scene as investigators searched for evidence.

Scanner reported a 19 year old male was shot several times in the legs on Dove Avenue near MLK. The victim was transported to University Hospitals in serious condition. Several shell casings were found on the street. pic.twitter.com/UEiIr85zVn — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 21, 2022

Cleveland police have not yet publicly released any details on the shooting.

This is a developing story.

