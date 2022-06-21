2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights firefighters rescue litter of puppies from house fire

(Source: Cleveland Heights firefighters)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “In the midst of chaos, sometimes little miracles occur,” posted Cleveland Heights firefighters after rescuing a litter of puppies from a house fire Monday.

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Hillcrest Road. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

All residents escaped safely.

In the midst of chaos, sometimes little miracles occur. Our crews (with help from multiple mutual aid partners) fought...

Posted by Cleveland Heights Fire Department on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters said the home is a total loss.

Shaker Heights firefighters, South Euclid firefighters, University Heights firefighters, East Cleveland firefighters, Euclid firefighters, Mayfield Heights firefighters, Pepper Pike firefighters and Lyndhurst firefighters all responded to the scene.

