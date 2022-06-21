Here is what you would save if President Biden suspended the federal gas tax

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is reportedly considering suspending the federal gas tax, which amounts to 18.3 cents added on to every gallon of gas you buy, to give Americans some relief.

That money is used by the federal government to fund infrastructure projects, like building and repairing roads and bridges.

In the past week, gas prices have fallen slightly, but are still near all-time records set in mid-June.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan recently tweeted out what the average driver would save in a week and per year with the federal tax at zero.

or, per year:

Pickup truck: $287.04

Minivan: $191.36

Fullsize: $152.88

Compact: $114.92 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 20, 2022

In order to give drivers a tax holiday, it would need to be approved by Congress, and there has been little movement to do so at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.