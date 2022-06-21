Homeless man pleads guilty to 2020 murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Prosecutor announced today that Kelli Ray Clark, 51, pled guilty to the 2020 murder of a homeless woman.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor, Sherri Bevan Walsh, Clark pled guilty to the following charge:

Voluntary manslaughter with a repeat violent offender specification – 1st degree felony

The victim’s body was found by her friend on July 21, 2020, in the woods in the 200 block of Annadale Avenue, where she had made her camp.

Officials said that she had been stabbed several times.

Clark had been staying in the same area, according to officials, and police learned he had been spotted near a home.

After speaking with the residents, police said that the woman reported letting him into her house to clean up, stating that she had known him since childhood.

She told police that Clark had been driving a red car, reported to be the victim’s stolen vehicle.

Clark was later arrested in the stolen car, according to officials, and a knife was found in the car that contained both Clark’s and the victim’s DNA.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced Clark to 21-25 1/2 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.