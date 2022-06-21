Motorcyclist critically injured in Summit County accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old Akron man suffered “life-threatening injuries” after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a semi-trailer, said Summit County Sheriff deputies.

The accident happened on June 16 around 1:30 p.m. on the I-77 north ramp to State Route 224 in Coventry Township.

The impact threw the motorcyclist from his bike. Deputies added he was not wearing a helmet.

EMS transported the man, whose name is not being released, to Summa Hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

Deputies said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

