Parma police find puppy stolen from Petland

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from the Parma Petland store on June 17, was found safe by Parma police.

Officers said the nine-week-old puppy was recovered on Monday, June 20 and then returned to the store.

Puppy found safe ((Source: Parma police))

Arthur Gaston, 25, of Cleveland is charged with theft.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on June 29.

According to police, Gaston came into the pet store around 2:15 p.m. on June 17, spent time in the meet and greet room and then tucked the puppy under his arm and ran out of the store.

The puppy is valued at $4,899.

