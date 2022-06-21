Parma police investigating after 1 person shot in broad daylight

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS rushed one person to a local hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities confirm the shooting happened in the 5700 block of South Park Blvd. around 3 p.m.

At this time, first responders have not released any information on the victim or if there are any arrests.

19 News has a crew on the scene and will update the story when more details are available.

