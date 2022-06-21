2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma police investigating after 1 person shot in broad daylight

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS rushed one person to a local hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities confirm the shooting happened in the 5700 block of South Park Blvd. around 3 p.m.

At this time, first responders have not released any information on the victim or if there are any arrests.

19 News has a crew on the scene and will update the story when more details are available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Parma Shooting
Kimberly Osborne
Kimberly Osborne full interview
Latino police officer speaks out about alleged discrimination by the former Sheffield Lake chief
(Source: WOIO)
Sentencing continued for man convicted of killing 2 people while leading troopers on a chase into Summit County