Ukrainian relief efforts are focus of Northeast Ohio-based MedWish International

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “This is a really exciting week at MedWish,” said executive director Britta Latz. “On Wednesday, we have a container that’s going out to Ukraine, a 40-foot container that’s filled with supplies that are needed by our recipients that are there.”

MedWish International has collected medical supplies and equipment for those in need for almost 30 years and, for the last four months, they’ve focused on Ukraine.

They held a donation drive in March collecting 14,000 pounds including much-needed first aid and trauma equipment.

“It’s just incredibly heartwarming to know that those items are there,” said Latz. “They’re already being put to use and certainly there’s so much tragedy in this situation and being able to know that these supplies are already there and already helping means a lot.”

Although the shipment Wednesday, along with another 40-foot container that went out Friday will go overseas, some supplies will stay in Northeast Ohio.

“On Friday, we’re actually going to be at an event that is with Global Cleveland to provide aid to those who have left Ukraine and are resettling here in Cleveland,” Latz continued.

MedWish International is always looking for volunteers and donations and will hold MedWish Miles, a 5K run and 2K walk, on Saturday, July 9 as well as its gala on Saturday, Aug. 27.

