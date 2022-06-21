Water main break closes North Royalton roadway (19 First Alert Traffic)
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists were diverted around a broken water main on a busy North Royalton roadway on Tuesday morning.
Police said the issue, which was first reported before 5:30 a.m., caused a closure on West 130th Street between Drake Road and Hunt Road.
Bennett Road or Hunt Road could be used as an alternative around the water main break closure.
Officials did not immediately provide a timeline for repairs on West 130th Street.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.