Water main break closes North Royalton roadway (19 First Alert Traffic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists were diverted around a broken water main on a busy North Royalton roadway on Tuesday morning.

Police said the issue, which was first reported before 5:30 a.m., caused a closure on West 130th Street between Drake Road and Hunt Road.

WATER MAIN BREAK: W. 130th St. is CLOSED between Drake and Hunt. More next on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/pLDIypvHM0 — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) June 21, 2022

Bennett Road or Hunt Road could be used as an alternative around the water main break closure.

Officials did not immediately provide a timeline for repairs on West 130th Street.

This story will be updated.

