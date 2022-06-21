2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Water main break closes North Royalton roadway (19 First Alert Traffic)

North Royalton water main break
North Royalton water main break(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists were diverted around a broken water main on a busy North Royalton roadway on Tuesday morning.

Police said the issue, which was first reported before 5:30 a.m., caused a closure on West 130th Street between Drake Road and Hunt Road.

Bennett Road or Hunt Road could be used as an alternative around the water main break closure.

Officials did not immediately provide a timeline for repairs on West 130th Street.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Cleveland EMS: 19-year-old shot overnight in Union-Miles neighborhood
19 News
Cedar Point’s wooden ‘Blue Streak’ recognized as roller coaster landmark
Crime scene on Dove Avenue
Cleveland EMS: 19-year-old shot overnight in Union-Miles neighborhood
Mother of Cleveland woman missing for 7 years demands answers after remains identified
Mother of Cleveland woman missing for 7 years demands answers after remains identified