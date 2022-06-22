17-year-old Mentor girl missing since June 16, police say
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A girl from Mentor is missing, and police asked for the community’s help to find her.
Hayden Combs, 17, has been missing since June 16, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Hayden is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 97 pounds, police said.
Hayden has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.
Anyone with information has been asked to call police at 440-973-5763.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
