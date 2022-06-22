2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police search for man wanted for string of robberies

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said they believe a man wanted for robbing two businesses last week, robbed an additional two businesses on Tuesday.

According to Akron police, the man robbed the Family Dollar on S. Arlington Street and the Dollar General on Brown Street Tuesday morning.

In the Family Dollar robbery, he implied he had a gun, but none was seen, said officers.

In the Dollar General robbery, police said he showed the clerk a gun before demanding money; however, he fled the store before getting any cash.

On Tuesday, the robber was wearing a face covering mask, a blue or black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, said police.

Police added they also believe he robbed two Copley Road businesses on June 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

