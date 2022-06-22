Animal shelters reaching capacity during tough economic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Running an animal shelter in these tough economic times isn’t easy.

Sharon Harvey, the executive director at Cleveland APL, said pet owners are constantly dropping of their pets here because they simply can’t afford to feed or take care of them right now.

“Demand for intake is outpacing the demand for adoptions,” she said.

This problem is becoming so common that Harvey fears they might run out of space in the shelter to take more animals in.

“We’re seeing animals come in at a higher rate & we’ve been able to move them into homes, which causes us challenges in being able to help more animals,” Harvey said.

Over in Ravenna Laurie Jackson at Happy Trails Farm Animals Sanctuary is facing the same issue, but not with your typical household pet.

“We also have animals being dropped off such as pigs, goats, sheep and cows,” she said.

The best way to help these shelters out, come out and adopt a new four-legged friend.

In fact, the APL is running a special to entice you to do just that.

“Thursday, Friday, & Saturday we are doing a waived fee dog adoption promotion,” Harvey said.

