2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cavaliers exercise 4th year option on forward Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers(@cavs)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade, who made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team’s resurgence.

The Cavs announced the move with Wade on Wednesday.

Wade averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 19.2 minutes in 51 games last season before suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He missed the final 15 games.

The 6-foot-9 Wade had been valuable as a fill-in starter and the Cavs missed him down the stretch. Cleveland dropped eight of its last 11 games in the regular season and then lost both play-in games.

However, the Cavs had a 22-win improvement from the previous season and are expected to contend next season with Wade in their rotation. He gives the Cavs depth along with size and another outside shooter. Wade made 43% (21 of 49) of his 3-pointers in his last 12 starts.

The former Kansas State standout has appeared in 126 games over three seasons with Cleveland, which signed him to a two-way contract in 2019.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Watson reaction outside of stadium
Aria Watson reaction
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Dakota Allen (53) runs out of the tunnel before the...
Cleveland Browns sign LB, former ‘Last Chance U’ star Dakota Allen
Deshaun Watson
Attorney: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reaches settlement with 20 women claiming sexual misconduct
The question of whether the Browns could be building a new stadium has been intensifying since...
Cleveland Browns executives, fans weigh in on reports of a potential new stadium