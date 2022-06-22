Cleveland mayor releases statement on officer under investigation for racist social media posts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released a statement Wednesday regarding a Cleveland police officer under for investigation for “inappropriate social media posts.”

19 News has learned that Officer Ismail Quran is accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter.

“It was recently brought to my attention that prior to being hired, a Cleveland Police officer posted inappropriate and hateful content on social media,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “My administration is focused on improving the recruiting people free of this type of bias and racism through more thorough background checks, to include social media. Cleveland deserves nothing less.”

Quran, who joined the department in July 2018, has now been assigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues by the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit and the City of Cleveland’s Ethic’s Officer.

Quran was named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Cleveland Division of Police.

