Dark Side of the Land: The Cleveland Strangler

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood there is a memorial called the Garden of 11 Angels.

It stands at the site of Anthony Sowell’s home, where the remains of 11 victims were found decaying inside or buried in the yard.

Some women attacked by Sowell lived to tell their stories.

This Dark Side of the Land episode features a collection of first-hand experiences from those involved in the Cleveland Strangler case.

Special thanks to Laura Paglin and FilmRise for use of ‘Unseen’ documentary clips. You can watch Paglin’s film here via Amazon Prime Video.

