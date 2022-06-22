2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dark Side of the Land: The Cleveland Strangler

A closer look at the Cleveland Strangler case by 19 News reporter Aria Janel.
By Aria Janel and Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood there is a memorial called the Garden of 11 Angels.

It stands at the site of Anthony Sowell’s home, where the remains of 11 victims were found decaying inside or buried in the yard.

Some women attacked by Sowell lived to tell their stories.

This Dark Side of the Land episode features a collection of first-hand experiences from those involved in the Cleveland Strangler case.

Timeline: Breaking down the Cleveland Strangler investigation day-by-day

Cleveland to pay $1 million to families of victims who were abducted, murdered by Anthony Sowell

A family looks back 10 years after the first bodies were found at the home of Anthony Sowell

Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell dies from terminal illness at 61

‘Garden of 11 Angels’ memorial unveiled for victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell

Special thanks to Laura Paglin and FilmRise for use of ‘Unseen’ documentary clips. You can watch Paglin’s film here via Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

