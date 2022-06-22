2 Strong 4 Bullies
Donation gives local K9 added protection while on our streets

Garfield Heights K9 named Echo is wearing a new body armor thanks to a donation.
Garfield Heights K9 named Echo is wearing a new body armor thanks to a donation.(Source: Garfield Heights/Facebook)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Thanks to a donation, the Garfield Heights K9 named Echo has a new bullet and stab protective tactical vest to wear while protecting Northeast Ohio.

The donation came through a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, and was made possible by money from Tom Infante from Cold Springs, KY.

The new vest for Echo is embroidered with the phrase “Born to Love-Trained to Serve- Loyal Always”.

Vests to protect K9s are not cheap, with a value of almost $2,300.

To date, Vested Interests in K9s has helped provide almost 4,700 vests to dogs in all 50 states, totaling some $6.9 million in donations.

