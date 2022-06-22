Driver crashes into Bedford Heights child care facility
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - No children were injured after a driver lost control and crashed into a child care center Wednesday morning.
The accident happened around 9 a.m. in the 25500 block of Aurora Road.
This is the Komfort Kid Zone.
Employees told 19 News a total of nine children were inside the facility.
According to authorities, the pick-up driver clipped another vehicle before hitting the building.
The driver’s name is not being released, but authorities confirm he died at a local hospital.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation; however, authorities said it is possibly medical related.
Several other fire departments responded to the scene for mutual aid.
