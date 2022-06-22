Pedestrian struck by commercial vehicle on I-71 in Medina County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of I-71 in Medina County was blocked while crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation and state troopers investigated a pedestrian-involved crash.

The crash was reported before 8 a.m. on I-71 north after State Route 3, according to the ODOT.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash involved a pedestrian that was struck by a commercial vehicle.

The pedestrian’s condition is not known at this time.

19 News crews on the scene reported a tractor-trailer was parked on the side of the road at the scene of the crash.

As of 11 a.m., police were still at the interstate crash.

This is a developing story.

