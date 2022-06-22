Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway following an overnight fire in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at a commercial building on Church Avenue near West 25th Street.

19 News crews were on the scene as smoke billowed from the building, which was later determined to be vacant.

Working building fire on W25th at Church street. The scanner reports the building is vacant and boarded up but I see a pickup truck in what appears to be a garage. pic.twitter.com/RwEvHvvLhQ — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 22, 2022

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Cleveland Fire officials said damage costs are estimated to value approximately $50,000.

