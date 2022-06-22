2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway following an overnight fire in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at a commercial building on Church Avenue near West 25th Street.

19 News crews were on the scene as smoke billowed from the building, which was later determined to be vacant.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Cleveland Fire officials said damage costs are estimated to value approximately $50,000.

