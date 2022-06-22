Lorain firefighters build playground for kids

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain firefighters were hard at work on Wednesday.

They were not putting out a fire though, they were putting up a new firefighter-themed playground at Garfield Boulevard.

“I was raised in Lorain so I love to give back to the community,” said Lorain Firefighter Jarrod Farley.

Farley said he and the other firefighters got involved in this project because the playground is next to their new fire station.

“Just to give safe space for the kids,” said Farley. “This being so close to us where we can keep an eye on it so it does stay a safe space for the kids.”

The director of public property for Lorain says there are not too many parks in the area so this one is really special.

“I’m really, really excited about it, the kids in this city deserve this so much,” said Lorain Director of Public Property Lori Garcia.

“They basically have nothing, this is our goal to get them out of the house, exercise, fresh air.”

Another goal of the playground is to use it as a teaching tool.

“I know they’ll come out and teach them fire safety... and even as they’re building it today, if kids come, they can teach them things on the truck,” said Garcia.

Just another way these first responders are helping keep the community they are sworn to protect, safe.

