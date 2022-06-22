2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Movie theater removes warning sign for lesbian kiss in ‘Lightyear’

A movie theater in Oklahoma turned heads with a warning sign about Pixar’s new film “Lightyear.” (Source: KOCO/Viewer photo/Disney/Pixar/CNN)
By Zach Rael
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KOCO) – A movie theater in Oklahoma turned heads with a warning sign about Pixar’s new film “Lightyear.”

The sign said that the theater would fast-forward through a scene that briefly shows a female character kissing her female partner.

The sign read, “WARNING. Attention parents: The management of the theater discovered after booking ‘Lightyear’ that there is a same-sex kissing scene within the first 30 minutes of the Pixar movie. We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact. We apologize for any inconvenience this late discovery of this scene causes.”

The owner of the 89′er Theater later reversed that decision, taking down the sign and saying the film would be played uninterrupted.

Parents at the theater said they had no problem with the scene. Jill Stuever, who brought her two sons to see the movie, said the kiss was not a problem in her eyes.

“Watching it, it was no big deal,” Stuever said. “It was like two seconds. Maybe like one second if you were really paying attention.”

Lilly Jiles, who brought her 5-year-old to see the movie, agrees.

“I thought it was fine,” Jiles said. “I’m fine with all kinds of different families.”

However, Jiles said she can see why the theater put up the warning sign in the first place, saying the theater probably just wanted to be transparent with audiences about the film’s content.

“I think they just wanted to be honest with people,” Jiles said.

“Lightyear” was released in theaters Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square,...
Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says