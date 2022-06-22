2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of a storm today; cooler tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is working through today. The air mass is more humid. Not much with this front in our neck of the woods. We have isolated showers and storms in the forecast. The little better risk of storms will be along and south of the US-30 corridor (Mansfield to Canton area) due to the timing on when the front will be tracking through. High temperatures today in the 85 to 90 degree range. The wind shifts to the north tonight and cooler air builds in. Sunshine and comfortable tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Friday will be sunny as well.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

