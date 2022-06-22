2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Summit County to offer COVID vaccines to children 4 and under on Thursday

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Just five days after COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children four and under, Summit County is preparing to offer between 50 and 100 per day.

Starting Thursday, Summit County Public Health said they will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children under four. Appointments can be made by calling the vaccine clinic at (330) 375-2772.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were both approved for children five and under, with Summit County only ordering Pfizer vaccines. Pfizer comes in three doses, and had an 80% success rate during trials.

All children getting the vaccine in Summit County will need to go into the clinic, no drive-thru vaccines. The clinic is held at 1867 W Market Street, Akron, OH 44313.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Baby formula shipment to Ohio
Plane delivers 85,000 tins of baby formula to Ohio from Australia during national shortage
A Doctor prepares a measles vaccine
Ohio sees first confirmed case of the measles in 3 years
A 6 year-old child receives their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Beaumont...
For kids under 5, COVID vaccine needs one last approval
sun, heat, heat wave generic
Cleveland Clinic doctor shares tips to stay safe during high temperatures, humidity