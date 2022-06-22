Summit County to offer COVID vaccines to children 4 and under on Thursday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Just five days after COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children four and under, Summit County is preparing to offer between 50 and 100 per day.

Starting Thursday, Summit County Public Health said they will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children under four. Appointments can be made by calling the vaccine clinic at (330) 375-2772.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were both approved for children five and under, with Summit County only ordering Pfizer vaccines. Pfizer comes in three doses, and had an 80% success rate during trials.

All children getting the vaccine in Summit County will need to go into the clinic, no drive-thru vaccines. The clinic is held at 1867 W Market Street, Akron, OH 44313.

