2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

SWAT team called to Parma home during search for suspect who fatally shot 17-year-old boy

Parma swat
Parma swat((Source: WOIO))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - SWAT officers responded to a Parma home on Wednesday during the search for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a teen boy.

19 News crews were following up on Tuesday’s deadly shooting when they came across the SWAT standoff on Liggett Drive.

A Parma police spokesperson confirmed to 19 News that the SWAT situation was directly related to the search for a suspect from Tuesday’s shooting that occurred on South Park Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m.

17-year-old dead in Parma after getting shot in broad daylight, police say

Parma police said additional details regarding the SWAT incident and shooting will be released later.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

(Source: Akron police)
Akron police search for man wanted for string of robberies
Westlake joins list of cities banning residents from discharging fireworks
Garfield Heights K9 named Echo is wearing a new body armor thanks to a donation.
Donation gives local K9 added protection while on our streets
U.S. Marshals arrest Atlanta murder suspect in Garfield Heights