SWAT team called to Parma home during search for suspect who fatally shot 17-year-old boy
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - SWAT officers responded to a Parma home on Wednesday during the search for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a teen boy.
19 News crews were following up on Tuesday’s deadly shooting when they came across the SWAT standoff on Liggett Drive.
A Parma police spokesperson confirmed to 19 News that the SWAT situation was directly related to the search for a suspect from Tuesday’s shooting that occurred on South Park Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m.
Parma police said additional details regarding the SWAT incident and shooting will be released later.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.