SWAT team called to Parma home during search for suspect who fatally shot 17-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - SWAT officers responded to a Parma home on Wednesday during the search for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a teen boy.

19 News crews were following up on Tuesday’s deadly shooting when they came across the SWAT standoff on Liggett Drive.

A Parma police spokesperson confirmed to 19 News that the SWAT situation was directly related to the search for a suspect from Tuesday’s shooting that occurred on South Park Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m.

Parma police said additional details regarding the SWAT incident and shooting will be released later.

