U.S. Marshals arrest Atlanta murder suspect in Garfield Heights

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an April murder in Atlanta, was arrested Wednesday in Garfield Heights.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Jason Hall, 40, shot and killed a man on April 30 in the 500 block of Sunset Ave. NW in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took Hall into custody at a home in the 13400 block of Thornhurst Ave. in Garfield Heights.

“Our task force members pursue fugitives from all over the United States. Today, this violent fugitive’s days of running ended when our team safely arrested him,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

